Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core supports dual 4K 60Hz monitors

Belkin has expanded its Thunderbolt 3 docks product line with the unveiling of its new Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core, a new model that is compatible with both Windows and Mac. According to the company, its new Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core is the first-ever dual-powered dock of its kind with Thunderbolt 3 tech and compatibility with both operating systems.

Laptops featuring only USB-C ports have become very common, but are a problem for many users who are still dependent on different and older connection types. Third-party Thunderbolt 3 docks are the solution to this, enabling users to plug the dock into the laptop, then connect various peripherals to the dock, including drives, monitors, and other devices.

The new Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core from Belkin offers 60 watts of power for upstream charging, as well as support for using either two 4K 60Hz monitors or a single 8K monitor. The dock has a large variety of ports, including DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C PD, HDMI 2.0, and audio-in/out ports for speakers and microphones.

As well, the new Dock Core has a single 10Gbps USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port and a single USB-A 2.0 port. Wired connectivity is possible with its 1Gb Ethernet port for users who need a hardwired connection. Another big feature is that despite a large number of ports, this model is compact, making it practical for carrying on-the-go.

Belkin’s Jon Roepke detailed some of the potential uses for this new model, stating:

Belkin’s Thunderbolt 3 docks and adapters are perfect for remote workers, be it from the home, an RV beach vacation or a hotel room. They transform mobile devices into high productivity centers on-the-go. They easily connect a USB-C laptop to virtually all common peripherals like displays, projectors, external hard drives, ethernet and speakers, so they can get to work quickly and easily without needing to be their own IT department.

The Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core will be available from a number of retailers starting next month for $169.99 USD.