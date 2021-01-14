Belkin recalls WIZ003 Portable Wireless Charger sold on Apple store

Belkin is a trusted brand when it comes to accessories for smartphones and tablets to the point that even Apple carries some of its products on its own store. That, however, doesn’t mean it is exempt from having problems, some of which can lead to disastrous accidents if not immediately addressed. That seems to be the case here with one of its wireless chargers, a special one that it launched last year and was carried by Apple as well, that is now being recalled immediately due to serious safety hazards.

The Belkin WIZ003 Boost Charge Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition is actually interesting, not to mention a mouthful. It of course acts as a regular wireless charger that can juice devices up with 10W speeds but it also has a removable power bank that offers 10,000 mAh of power on the go. It’s pretty much a 2-in-1 wireless charging solution that is almost a steal at only $80.

Unfortunately, it seems that Belkin hit quite a snag during one of the manufacturing runs of the product. Simply blaming it on a factory defect, Belkin says that the power supply unit can malfunction. Instead of not charging your device, however, the accessory maker warns that it could actually make the charger overheat and, therefore, poses a fire and shock hazard.

Quite appropriately, Belkin is issuing an immediate recall of affected products. That said, not all are part of the recall, only those sold between July and October 2020. Belkin’s support page lists the serial numbers of affected models.

Belkin will offer a full refund for all the purchases and urges owners to immediately unplug and stop using the charger. Fortunately, it claims that no injuries or property damage have been reported and will hopefully stay that way.