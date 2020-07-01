Beavis and Butt-Head return, with potential for Daria, King of the Hill

Beavis and Butt-Head creator Mike Judge signed a deal with Comedy Central to bring the show back for at least two seasons of episodes. In a release this morning, Comedy Central said they’d “announced an expansive deal” with Judge “to reimagine MTV’s seminal, Gen-X defining “Beavis and Butt-Head,” as well as additional spin-offs and specials.”

The deal

Per Comedy Central on July 1, 2020, in this “new iteration” of the series, Beavis and Butt-Head “are entering a whole new Gen Z world.” Comedy Central confirmed that they’ve signed a deal ordering “two seasons of the new series with meta-themes relatable to both new and old fans – Gen X parents and their Gen Z kids.”

And don’t worry, Mike Judge is in control. He’s set to write, produce, and provide the voices of both Beavis and Butt-Head. Judge provided the following quote for the story: “It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again.”

No imagery of the show or spin-offs have yet been provided. We’ll just go ahead and assume it’ll all look exactly the same as it did in the 8th season which premiered October 27 to December 29, 2011. NOTE: That was the most recent revival of the series – the original run was from March 8, 1993, to November 28, 1997, with a “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America” movie released in 1996.

Spin-offs

While not mentioned in the first release from Comedy Central, it’s important to note that Beavis and Butt-Head were the source for a few of the most successful cartoon spin-offs in history. The first was Daria (1997-2002), the other was King of the Hill (1997-2010)… and then there was the far less successful The Goode Family (2009)… but we won’t dwell on that.

The news from Comedy Central today seems to indicate that the spin-offs from Beavis and Butt-head here in 2020 and beyond will be new… but you never know. We could be staring down the barrel of a new set of Daria episodes and a bunch more King of the Hill, too – because why not?