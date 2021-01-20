Beats Flex wireless earbuds are about to get new chill colors for winter

Apple’s Beat Flex wireless earbuds are about to launch in two more color options, ones inspired by the cool days of winter. Starting at 12:01 AM PT / 3:01 AM ET tonight, the Beats Flex will be available in Smoke Gray and Flame Blue, both with a pastel-like saturation similar to the already-available Yuzu Yellow and much lighter than the deeply saturated Beats Black color options.

Beats Flex is the company’s all-day wireless earbuds — the kind with two earpieces tethered by a small cable with an in-line control. The earbuds are magnetic, meaning they will automatically pause the audio when you attach them together around your neck like a necklace.

One of the model’s biggest features is its long battery life, providing 12 hours of playback on a charge. Because the Beats Flex includes ‘Fast Fuel’ rapid charging, users can expect 1.5 hours of playback for every 10 minutes spent on the charger.

This model likewise sports the Apple W1 chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, a dual-chamber acoustic design, and a built-in microphone for taking calls and talking with Siri. As mentioned, the earbuds also feature an in-line control for adjusting audio and similar things.

The Beats Flex earbuds are priced at $49 and are available now in the yellow and black colors mentioned above. Starting at midnight (or a bit later, depending on your time zone), you’ll also be able to order the model in Flame Blue and Smoke Gray colors, both of which are already listed on the Apple Shop website.