Be like Mike and buy Jordan’s old 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren

The 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren is already an exciting car, but this one available for sale on eBay is a little more special. The car doesn’t have a custom body kit or gobs of extra power. What makes it special is its past owner. Basketball legend Michael Jordan owned this 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren.

For those unfamiliar with the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, this particular car is a 722 edition and features a 5.5-liter AMG supercharged V-8 engine. It has extremely low miles with only 1038 miles on the odometer and is listed as being very clean. It has an automatic transmission and a clear title.

The car itself is also rather rare, with only 2157 of them produced between 2003 and 2010. This isn’t a pure sports car; it’s considered a grand tourer. This particular SLR McLaren 722 is chassis number 001327. The 722 package brings a more powerful engine, 19-inch lightweight alloy wheels that were powder coated black and red brake calipers. Other touches exclusives to the 722 Coupe include carbon fiber trim, carbon-fiber seats, and black leather upholstery with Alcantara.

The car also has lots of carbon fiber used in its construction. The dash also has lots of carbon fiber trim. The 5.4-liter supercharged V-8 engine makes 617 horsepower, and the automatic transmission is a five-speed unit. The transmission does have three different manual modes and was massaged by AMG before leaving the factory.

The brakes are carbon-ceramic, and the car is rear-wheel drive. The SLR McLaren came to be when Mercedes-Benz owned 40 percent of the McLaren group, making this an exciting vehicle. The seller is undoubtedly asking for a premium due to the car’s incredibly famous previous owner. The eBay buy it now price is $695,750, but bidding is only up to $65,300 with less than a day and a half to go. It doesn’t look like the car is going to sell, but you never know.