Bayonetta 3 and Splatoon 3 trailers tease big changes afoot

Nintendo’s recently concluded Direct naturally had something for all types of gamers looking forward to spending their winter days with their beloved Switch consoles. Unsurprisingly, there was a ton of announcements dumped on the gaming giant’s fans, from upcoming new titles to expansions for existing games. Some of those are resounding more than others, and the biggest splash sending ripples across the Web seems to be Bayonetta’s new hairdo.

Bayonetta holds a special place in a hack ‘n’ slash genre mostly led by a predominantly male cast, like Devil May Cry’s Dante and Nero. One of Platinum Games’ most successful franchises, the gun-toting, high-heeled witch has enchanted players for more than a decade, and the long-awaited sequel might finally be around the corner. Breaking its silence of nearly four years, Nintendo and Platinum Games are finally showing not just proof of life but a new look for the stylish witch with an attitude.

The new Bayonetta 3 trailer takes place in a fictional version of Japan where kaijus (giant monsters) unsurprisingly exist. Bayonetta naturally arrives to save the day, though “unfashionably late,” sporting braided hair that gives her a more modern look that seems to accentuate her personality even better. And, yes, she summons a kaiju to fight a kaiju.

Bayonetta isn’t the only third installment that’s getting teased, with Splatoon’s upcoming sequel also enjoying some stage time. Nintendo isn’t giving much away regarding the main plot for the game, but “Return of the Mammalians” already carries a foreboding tone, at least for the inklings that survived the supposedly extinct mammals of that fictional world.

No date has been given for either Bayonetta 3 nor Splatoon 3, but both games are expected to land in 2022. Also featured in the Nintendo Direct presentation above is Kirby’s first adventure into 3D land. There’s also a Super Mario Bros. movie coming that is thankfully not a live-action adaptation.