Battlefield Mobile beta for Android release detailed: What we know

Earlier this year, Electronic Arts announced plans to launch a new Battlefield title for mobile devices, giving players a new way to experience the game. The company said at the time that Battlefield Mobile will arrive in 2022, but the beta version will launch for some players earlier. The company is now back with details about that beta.

Battlefield Mobile will comes from DICE and Industrial Toys. The developer promised an entirely new Battlefield game built from the ground up that will be playable on smartphones and tablets. Players can expect a “fully-fledged, skill-based experience,” EA said back in April with the title’s initial announcement.

The latest update on the Battlefield Mobile game was published by EA on its Community website, where one of the community managers announced when the game’s beta will arrive and who will have access to it. Assuming you live in a region where the beta will be offered, you’ll have the opportunity to pre-register for access through the Google Play Store.

The beta will initially be available to Android players located in the Philippines and Indonesia starting this fall, with additional regions and tests being added soon after. EA says there will be a limited number of slots available for those who want to beta test the mobile game, meaning you won’t necessarily be given access even if you pre-register.

The beta Android test is by invite only and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. The game will require an Internet connection and will be free to play with in-game purchases for Battle Passes and cosmetics. The beta will require devices to run at least Android 7, with EA noting that the game is being optimized to run well on various devices.