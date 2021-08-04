Battlefield 2042 technical playtests tipped for next week as PC specs surface

Battlefield 2042 is quickly approaching, but before it arrives, DICE and Electronic Arts will want to put the game through its paces with alpha and beta tests. As it turns out, the first of those tests could be right around the corner, as new reports are claiming that they could kick off as soon as next week. In addition, we’re also learning about the minimum and recommended PC specifications ahead of this series of tests.

Neither EA nor DICE have confirmed plans for beta testing Battlefield 2042 next week, but they’re preparing for it behind the scenes according to Video Games Chronicle. Video Games Chronicle claims to have seen email invites sent out to select users, claiming that EA and DICE will host six technical playtests between August 12th and the 15th.

According to VGC, five of those technical playtests will last for three hours, while the final one will last for six hours. Space will apparently be very limited as only a few thousand participants are slated to be accepted into this early round. EA’s emails have also revealed the minimum and recommended specifications for Battlefield 2042, which you can see below:

Minimum specs:

• OS: 64-bit Windows 10

• Processor (AMD): AMD FX-8350

• Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K

• Memory: 8GB

• Video Memory: 4GB

• Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560

• Graphics card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

• DirectX: 12

• Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Recommended specs:

• OS: 64-bit Windows 10

• Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600

• Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790

• Memory: 16GB

• Video Memory: 8GB

• Graphics card (AMD): Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

• Graphics card (NVIDIA): AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

• DirectX: 12

Keep in mind that these are only the minimum and recommended specifications for the Battlefield 2042 technical playtests. While we would expect the finished product to have similar hardware requirements, there’s always a chance that some specifications could change between now and release. Additionally, VGC says that these technical playtests will only be taking place on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC – sorry Xbox One and PS4 players – and that they were originally scheduled to take place in July.

So, it may not be much longer before we get official word of some technical playtests for Battlefield 2042. We’ll let you know if EA and DICE confirm this report, so stay tuned for more.