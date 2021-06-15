Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #5 arrives with another Harley Quinn perk

The second to last Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic book is now available to purchase, bringing the mini-series near its end. As with the previous four issues, this new release comes with a code to redeem a free item in Fortnite. Assuming you get all six codes released with the six comic book issues, you’ll be able to unlock a special Batman skin.

The first issue in the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic book series arrived in late April; the final issue will be released next month on July 6. The series tells the story of Batman after Agent Jones brings him to the Fortnite island. Readers learn more about the storyline taking place in the battle royale game, as well as Batman’s effort to regain his memories and return home.

Readers receive a code to redeem a free Fortnite item in the game — the first issue came with the Rebirth Harley Quinn outfit code and the fifth issue, which was released today, comes with a code for the Harley Quinn’s Revenge Back Bling. The Rebirth Harley Quinn skin has also returned to the game’s Item Shop for those who want to purchase it with V-Bucks.

The codes are available in the print edition of these comic books, as well as in the digital editions available to US customers who pay for the DC Universe Infinite subscription. You’ll need to get and redeem all six of the digital codes from these comic books to unlock a final major perk in Fortnite.

Assuming you redeem all six codes under the same Epic account, you’ll get the Armored Batman Zero skin in addition to the other six items for a total of seven rewards. The same skin will also be released in the game’s Item Shop on July 6, the same day that the final comic book issue will be released.