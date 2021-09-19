Batman/Fortnite crossover gets DC Comics graphic novel release

Earlier this summer, DC Comics and Epic Games teamed up to release a series of comic books based on the Fortnite universe with Batman as the main character. The comic book series features six issues, but for diehard fans who want something with more longevity and that looks better on the shelf, DC has released a graphic novel edition with all six stories.

The DC Comics series Batman/Fortnite involves Batman and a host of other popular characters from Gotham City after they were sucked onto the battle royale island. Batman’s memory was wiped; he doesn’t remember his identity, where he came from, or how to get back home.

The character faces off with others from his own universe, as well as Fortnite characters like Fishstick and Bandolier. The story is told over six comic book issues, each shedding light on the wider Fortnite storyline and how the dimensional rift plays into the plot. The stories are a solid addition for those who are invested in Epic’s game world.

DC teases that its Batman/Fortnite comics reveal some plot points that weren’t revealed in the game or elsewhere. The titles were released in physical copies for each issue, as well as digital copies for those who have DC’s subscription service.

The graphic novel contains all six issues of the Batman/Fortnite comics crossover in one edition, making it easier to keep on the shelf as a collectible. The graphic novel is rated T for Teen and is priced at $24.99 USD. Fans can pick up a copy of the graphic novel from DC’s online shop now.