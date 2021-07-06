Batman/Fortnite comic series wraps up with free Armored Batman Zero skin

The final issue in DC Comics’ limited Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic book series has finally arrived. As with the past five issues, you can redeem a free cosmetic in the battle royale game, but there’s an extra perk on top of it: fans who purchased all six issues can also redeem the Armored Batman Zero skin for free.

The six-issue Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic book series tells the story of Batman after he’s sucked into the Fortnite universe. The limited series has something for fans of both universes, offering a new Batman storyline while also shedding light on aspects of Fortnite‘s Zero Point plot.

The sixth and final issue in the limited comic book series was released on July 6; it includes the Batarang Axe pickaxe as a free item that can be redeemed in the battle royale game. The release coincides with the arrival of Armored Batman Zero in the game’s Item Shop, which can be purchased using V-Bucks.

Assuming you’ve acquired all six issues through DC Universe Infinite or you’ve purchased all six print issues, you’ll receive this same Armored Batman Zero skin for free. In order to get the skin, you’ll need to have redeemed codes from all six comic book issues under the same Epic/Fortnite account.

Overall, the comic book series has offered a nice collection of free items for fans who purchase them, including the Rebirth Harley Quinn skin, Batman Zero Wing Glider, Catwoman’s Grappling Claw Pickaxe, Harley Quinn’s Revenge Back Bling, and the Deathstroke Destroyer Glider. All six issues are available now.