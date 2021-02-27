Barack Obama and Springsteen team for Spotify podcast special

Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama has teamed up to launch a podcast special called Renegades: Born in the USA for Spotify. The podcast will feature eight episodes, the first two of which were released this past Monday. The podcast will touch on a number of topics ranging from America’s future to fatherhood.

Renegades: Born in the USA is the latest project from the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions, which also has a deal with Netflix for several video projects. The new podcast saw its first two episodes drop on February 22, one titled “Outsiders: An Unlikely Friendship” and the other titled “American Skin: Race in the United States.”

The first episode involved Obama and Bruce Springsteen talking about their ‘unlikely friendship,’ while the second episode touches on the topic of racism. Both episodes include links to transcripts of the episodes for those who prefer to read them.

The first episode makes sense — Obama and Springsteen do, indeed, seem like an odd match for a podcast. Obama talks about this during Episode 1, explaining that, “In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much.”

This isn’t the first podcast to result from Spotify’s deal with Higher Ground, which was struck in 2019. Listeners will be able to stream the next six episodes in the series over coming weeks — it’s unclear whether there will be a second season of the podcast.

You can stream the podcast on Spotify now.