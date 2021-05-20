Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore let you take your music to the trails

Bang & Olufsen has introduced a new wireless audio product called the Beosound Explore. The Explore is a rugged speaker created for adventurous types who want to take music with them on the go. The speaker was developed to be lightweight and waterproof with long battery life.

All of the audio hardware is tucked away inside an attractive and small type 2 anodized aluminum chassis that is both dust and waterproof. The manufacturer says it’s the first speaker on the market featuring a Type 2 anodized aluminum enclosure for improved scratch resistance. The anodization achieved on the aluminum chassis is created by building up the aluminum oxide on the surface.

It also has an integrated aluminum carabiner so that it can be attached to a backpack or belt for longer hikes. Beosound Explore is IP67 dust and water-resistant for protection if it gets wet or you’re caught in the rain out on the trail. A lightweight design weighing in at 631 grams means you’ll barely know the speaker is there. Battery life is good for 27 hours of playback at typical listening volumes.

Beosound Explore is offered in Black Anthracite, Green, and Gray Mist colors. Playback controls are on top of the speaker housing, making them easy to use with gloves on. Inside the enclosure is a pair of 1.8-inch full-range drivers. Bang & Olufsen says attention was given to outdoor performance and bass, with the speaker capable of delivering 59dB of bass capability despite its small size.

The enclosure has 360-degree lines around to provide omnidirectional sound. Beosound Explore in Black Anthracite and Green is available starting today at €199 or £169. The Grey Mist color will be available in the summer. Pricing and availability details for the US are unclear. It’s also worth noting that it’s not particularly cool to blare music while hiking on crowded trails.