Baldur’s Gate 3 early access hit with another delay

It’s been a year of ups and downs for Baldur’s Gate 3. First revealed during E3 last year, Larian was originally expecting to release the game in early access in August. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic complicated matters, but development still moved along at a decent pace for the folks at Larian – just not fast enough to meet that original August window.

The early access release was then pushed back to September 30th, which wasn’t too severe a delay when you consider that COVID-19 brought entire events and industries to a grinding halt. Unfortunately, we now have confirmation that Baldur’s Gate 3 won’t hit that September 30th release date either. Baldur’s Gate fans can take heart, though, because this latest delay definitely isn’t a significant one.

We have bad news, and good news. But first, the bad news! We're delaying to October 6, by a week. We'll be back later today with the romance & companionship update to pick you all up again. pic.twitter.com/j2NOEk4jAi — Baldur's Late (@larianstudios) September 23, 2020

In a post published to Twitter today, Larian says that it should only need an extra week to put the finishing touches on BG3‘s initial early access release. “We’re nearly there but we had a few unexpected delays, and we still have some stability issues we’re sifting through,” Larian wrote. “Because of the delays, our translations are also later than expected and we want to ensure localization for the announced Early Access languages is strong enough for our international fans to have a good time.”

“Thankfully,” the company continued, “a week’s delay (to October 6th) is all we expect to need to triple check stability, and triple check localization.” So, those of you looking to play Baldur’s Gate 3 as soon as it launches into early access have a longer wait ahead of you, but it isn’t too terrible in the grand scheme.

One bright point to today’s announcement is the fact that Larian also spent some time describing how love and romance will work in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can get the details in the video embedded above, or check out a Steam news post for even more on the romance systems that will be present in Baldur’s Gate 3. We’ll let you know if anything changes regarding Baldur’s Gate 3‘s new early access date, but fingers crossed that this is the final change.