Axiom Space reveals the private crew for its milestone ISS mission

Today Axiom revealed the first private ISS crew in the history of the world. According to the company, this Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) will be “the start of a new era.” In the mix are two Mission Specialists, one Mission Pilot, and one Commander.

Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria is first up. Michael L.A. is a former NASA astronaut and Axiom Space VP. The official Ax-1 pilot is Larry Connor, entrepreneur and non-profit activist investor. Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe are Ax-1 Mission Specialists, and both are both investors and philanthropists.

These four men will take part in Axiom’s “NASA-level training.” Axiom will be bringing both private and professional astronaut flights to the ISS starting this year. Per Axiom, “missions will provide short, medium, and long duration stays in microgravity at an altitude of 250 miles, allowing a global user base with limited or no prior ISS access to touch the limitless potential and perspective of life in space.”

The Ax-1 mission is the first step on the road to building and operating humanity’s first private space station. Per Axiom, this will be “the pillar of a thriving commercial network in Earth’s orbit.” Each of these “Axionauts” will work with Axiom to design on-orbit activities “that will fill their mission goals and allow them to shine a global spotlight on the causes that matter most in the world.

Fast forward to late 2024 and Axiom will be working with special Axiom modules attached to the ISS. At the same time, Axiom will move toward constructing a “permanent, future home for humans in space.” Take a peek at the timeline below to learn more about the future Axiom has planned for space, the ISS, and their own private space modules aplenty.