Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 games list revealed

Now that winter is quickly approaching, that means Awesome Games Done Quick is right around the corner. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual speedrunning charity event is going to look quite a bit different than it usually does when it takes place in January, but the show will still go on. The organizers behind the event have shared the games list for Awesome Games Done Quick 2021, giving us a look at all of the speedruns that will feature throughout the week.

There are, unsurprisingly, a lot of speedruns on tap for the week of January 3rd to the 10th, with Games Done Quick approving more than 147 hours’ worth of speedruns. You can check out the full games list over at the Games Done Quick website, but keep in mind that this is not a schedule for the event – that will come later.

Anyway, some of the approved speedruns that stick out to us include an any% run of Dragon Age: Origins, an any% run of Final Fantasy VII on PC with an estimate of only 2 hours and five minutes, and an All Weapons run of the freshly-released roguelike Hades. Other runs to watch out for include a race through the NES classic River City Ransom, an any% run of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice on PC, and a 16 star blindfolded run of Super Mario 64.

Like Summer Games Done Quick, which took place in August, Awesome Games Done Quick will be held entirely online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Usually, these speedruns are performed in-person in front of a rather large crowd, so going all online definitely changes the feel of these events. Despite the pandemic set back, SGDQ 2020 managed to raise an impressive $2,334,873 for Doctors Without Borders.

We can likely expect similar – if not higher – donation amounts for AGDQ 2021, which is benefiting the Prevent Cancer Foundation. We’ll let you know when more about Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 is shared, but for now, mark your calendars for noon on January 3rd, because that’s when this marathon will be getting underway.