Audi software update adds driving range to e-tron EVs

Owners of the Audi e-tron built-in 2019 or 2020 have a free software update being made available that will extend their driving range. The software update adds an additional 20 kilometers of driving range, and the updates are available now at Audi service centers. The current Audi e-tron 55 quattro has the updated software by default.

With the new software installed, the vehicle can go 441 kilometers on a charge per the WLTP cycle. The software update is optimized for the economy and also modifies hardware, resulting in increased driving range. It’s fantastic for owners of past generation e-tron models that Audi is making the software update available for them as well.

The software makes several improvements, including expanding the usable capacity of the high-voltage battery. With the software update applied, the 95 kWh battery in the Audi e-tron 55 quattro now has 86 kWh capacity providing the increased range. Audi says the software update supports all e-tron 55 quattro production vehicles built between the middle of September 2018 as 2019 year models and the end of November 2019 as 2020 year models.

If data is installed free of charge at any Audi service partner. While adding additional usable capacity to the battery, the software also optimizes control of the front electric motor. During normal driving operations, the rear axle motor is responsible for propelling the vehicle.

The front electric motor is “almost completely” disconnected and powered off during normal driving to improve efficiency. Audi says only when more power is required are both motors utilized. That change allows the e-tron 55 to be more efficient. Cooling was also updated to regulate the temperature of high-voltage components more efficiently. By enabling more efficient cooling, Audi lowered the volume flow rate in the coolant circuit, further reducing energy consumption.