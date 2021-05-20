Audi confirms Function on Demand navigation subscription and other options for 2021

Audi of America introduced something this week called Function on Demand in the US for select 2021 Audi Q5, Q5 Sportback, A4, and A5 Premium and Premium Plus vehicles. Feature on the Demand is also available for 2021 e-Tron and e-Tron Sportback Premium. Audi says Function on Demand opens up the full Audi navigation experience complete with real-life satellite view, natural speech recognition controls that learn, handwriting recognition on the touchscreen, and other services included in CARE, PRIME, and PLUS packages for the vehicle models.

The feature is meant to complement vehicles not equipped with navigation from the factory and to add a new layer to the ownership experience for new and preowned vehicle shoppers. Drivers can choose monthly or annual subscription plans with the MMI Navigation plus feature available to purchase directly through the myAudi Marketplace in the myAudi app.

Some may be surprised at the high price Audi is charging for the subscriptions. Pricing for MMI Navigation plus bundled with the Audi connect Plus subscription is $84.99 per month or $849.99 for an annual subscription. However, the navigation Function on Demand and Audi connect Plus data and services package is included in the subscription cost.

For the e-tron models, a Light Function Package is also available that includes turning lights, dynamic cornering lights, and maneuvering lights for low-speed driving. Compared to the navigation and connect Plus subscription cost, the Light Function Package is relatively inexpensive. That package is available for a one-time purchase price of $259.99 for the lifetime of the vehicle.

The full list of features added for the MMI Navigation plus bundle with Audi connect Plus is impressive. It includes traffic information, weather, access to Twitter and yelp, fuel pricing information, and more. Basic Wi-Fi is also part of the offering, along with online media streaming.