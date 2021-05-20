Attack the Block sequel will have John Boyega return as Moses

Before he was Finn in the latest Star Wars trilogy, John Boyega hit the big screen as Moses in the British sci-fi comedy/horror movie Attack the Block. The movie premiered in 2011 and though it was never a box office hit, the movie did find a faithful fanbase, establishing it as a cult classic in the science fiction genre.

Attack the Block is a 2011 movie directed by Joe Cornish; it is set in South London and revolves around a street gang of teenagers who find themselves fighting an invading force of dangerous extraterrestrials. Though the movie did not perform well at the box office, critics and viewers alike had an overall positive response to the movie.

A few years later, Boyega would go on to act in his largest role as Finn in the 2015 movie Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The actor’s career has moved beyond the Star Wars universe, with Boyega scoring starring leads in movies like Pacific Rim: Uprising, Detroit, and Naked Singularity.

According to Deadline, one of Boyega’s next upcoming projects will be reprising his role as Moses in Attack the Block 2. Joe Cornish will return to direct and write the sequel. A decade has passed since the original movie premiered, and it remains unclear how the sequel will evolve the storyline in light of that.

Unfortunately, Attack the Block 2‘s plot hasn’t yet been revealed. We do know that Boyega will return as Moses and that he’ll once again — perhaps with some other returning cast — have to face off with predatory aliens in London. The sequel’s release date remains unclear, but Boyega’s IMDb filmography currently lists it as in pre-production.