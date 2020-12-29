AT&T says ‘nearly all’ of its services are back after Nashville explosion

The devastating Christmas Day explosion in Nashville caused ‘significant damage’ to the AT&T building located on 2nd Ave., damaging connection points and triggering backup battery power. Service disruptions soon followed, but that has largely been fixed, with AT&T saying in its latest update that ‘nearly all’ services are back up and running.

Though AT&T had backup generators to keep its services running, the explosion, including the resulting fire and water used to put it out, left few in running order. As a result, the temporary battery power soon ran out, causing service disruptions for customers in multiple states.

As you’d expect, AT&T mobilized quickly to restore services, something that has been largely achieved. In its second update shared today, the company said that its engineers have found the damage caused by the blast is ‘repairable’ and that it can continue to safely operate its equipment.

The engineers are currently designing ‘permanent repairs’ for the damaged equipment, something AT&T expects won’t result in major service disruptions. At this point, the impacted facility is still running on generators, with AT&T noting that it is working on getting commercial power back to the building from street level.

Wireline voice customers can expect extended relief from the service provider, AT&T said in its statement. Customers who were impacted by the outage will have their long-distance and domestic voice overage charges waived between Christmas and January 1. AT&T previously announced the relief offered for its wireless customers.