ASUS ROG Phone 5 DxOMark audio review leaks some details

Huawei just revealed its next foldable phone and first impressions have been lukewarm if not downright disappointing. Fortunately, that’s not the only big phone that might be around the corner. No, there won’t be a new foldable much less a foldable coming really soon but ASUS will be trying to make a big splash in about two weeks with a more regular powerhouse. The ASUS ROG Phone 5’s arrival is pretty much confirmed thanks to DxOMark’s very early review of its audio capabilities, along with some interesting tidbits to boot.

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 will be coming on March 10, that much DxOMark was on point about. While we wish this review was more on the cameras, which could have probably more interesting details to share, that feature isn’t particularly relevant to the mobile gaming market that the phone targets. Fortunately, there are still some things that could be gleaned from the audio review.

For one, the ROG Phone 5, which skips the number “4” like almost all Chinese brands, will see the return of the 3.5mm headphone jack that was missing from the ROG Phone 3. That doesn’t factor into the benchmarks, of course, but it’s still reassuring for gamers that the trusty old connector is still there for their favorite headsets. The phone does dual front-facing speakers, one of which sits at the top on a bezel thick enough to accommodate a camera, or at least based on the image the site used.

That image also confirms what may be the phone’s signature non-essential feature, an LCD or LED matrix display on the back for showing off some images and colors. Whether those can be used for anything else, we’ll have to wait and see.

As for the actual audio review, DxOMark gives the ASUS ROG Phone 5 its highest audio grade so far, praising its performance in both playback and audio recording, the latter of which is also relevant for those doing voice chats while gaming. It notes that bass and volume are not actually the best but it still beats other, potentially more expensive smartphones in the market.