ASUS launches ZenBook S, ZenBook Flip 13 with 10th-gen Intel CPUs

ASUS today announced the availability of two different ZenBooks: the ZenBook S and the ZenBook Flip 13. While both have somewhat similar specifications (especially when it comes to the CPU), they’re both also quite different in terms of build and marquee features. They’ll both be available soon as well, with both laptops launching in the next few weeks.

ZenBook S (UX393)

Compared side-by-side with the ZenBook Flip 13, the ZenBook S definitely seems like the more traditional laptop since it doesn’t have that 360-degree hinge. Still, the ZenBook S makes its share of departures from the norm, as it comes outfitted with a 13.9-inch 3:2 display, making it taller than the conventional 16:9 laptop display.

If a 3:2 aspect ratio is something you can roll with, you’ll get supported resolution up to 3300 x 2200. The touchscreen display has also been PANTONE validated and features a color gamut that covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space and 133% of the sRGB color space.

On the inside, you’ll find a Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB of 3200 MhZ LPDDR4x RAM, and a 1TB NVMe 3.0 M.2 SSD. The 65Wh battery running the show is good for 14 hours on a full charge according to ASUS’s own metrics, and it can be charged up to 60% in “as little as 49 minutes.” Your I/O options for this laptop include two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, one USB 3.2 Type-A port, one standard HDMI, and one MicroSD card reader.

ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363)

If the 3:2 aspect ratio isn’t doing it for you, then the ZenBook Flip 13 might be more your speed. This one features a more conventional 13.3-inch 16:9 touchscreen display that outputs at 1080p – notably lower than its 3:2 counterpart on the ZenBook S. Of course, the main draw here is the 360-degree hinge that allows for a number of usage configurations, and in fact, ASUS says that airflow will be improved when the display is opened beyond 135 degrees.

Just like the ZenBook S, the flagship ZenBook Flip 13 model (UX363JA-DB71T) comes outfitted with an Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, though there’s a second model (UX363JA-XB51T) that uses a Core i5-1035G1 CPU. RAM options top out at 8GB/16GB 3733 LPDDR4x depending on the model, while both laptops use a 512GB NVMe 3.0 M.2 SSD. I/O takes a small step back from the ZenBook S as well, as we lose the SD card slot but keep all of the other ports (including the standard HDMI).

Add to that a touchpad that’s 30% larger than the one found in previous models (with an LED numeric pad no less), a 67Wh battery that can go for as long as 16 hours on a full charge, support for the ASUS Pen, and Harman Kardon-certified speakers, and we have a fairly solid spec sheet on our hands.

Pricing and availability

If you’re looking to pick up the ZenBook S, you’ll need to head out to either Costco or a Microsoft Store, as the UX393 will be exclusively available through those retailers. ASUS didn’t say when the notebook will launch or how much it’ll cost, but look for it land in the “next few weeks.”

The ZenBook Flip 13, it seems, is more easily obtainable. The UX363JA-DB51T (which is the Core i5 model) is already listed on Amazon for $899.99 with a launch date of September 16th, though it’ll also be available at B&H and through ASUS’s online store. The Core i7-based UX363JA-XB71T, on the other hand, is listed on Amazon, but it isn’t up for sale just yet. Look for that to launch at B&H along with the Core i5 model.

