ASUS Chromebox 4 detailed – works with up to 3x 4K displays

ASUS announced a new Chrome OS desktop machine today with the ASUS Chromebox 4. This device works with a 10th gen Intel processor, Google Play (with Android apps aplenty), and a compact form factor. The best part about this machine is its relatively low price – right around $290 USD.

Two editions of the ASUS Chromebox 4 are available, one with Intel Celeron 5205U processor with integrated Intel UHD graphics and 1x SO-DIMM DDR4 2400 memory (4GB, up to 8GB), and EMCC storage (32-64GB). In the front and/or side of this box are 1x audio jack/mic jack (combo), 1x microSD card slot, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, 2x USB 2.0 Type-A ports, and one USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port.

On the back of the ASUS Chromebox 4 are 2x full-sized HDMI ports, 1x LAN (RJ45) port, 1x Kensington lock, and a DC-in port for power. Included with the computer is a single 65W power adapter.

The other version of the Chromebox 4 includes an Intel Core i3, i5, or i7 processor and 2x SO-DIMM, DDR4 2666 memory (8GB, up to 16GB), and no EMMC option – only the M.2 SSD (128GB to 256GB). All versions of the Chromebox 4 work with a 15W fan and gigabit ethernet. Both also work with Intel HrP2 dual band Wifi AX201 with Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 6 support.

The difference in ports includes trading the 2x USB 2.0 Type-A ports for a couple more USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports for a total of three, and a slightly different power adapter. The Intel Core versions all have 90W power instead of 65W power.

The ASUS Chromebox will be released in North America in December of 2020. The release date may change the price, but for now, the price starts at $289 USD.