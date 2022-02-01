Aston Martin DBX707 wields 697 horses for an astonishing speed boost

The performance truck rankings are shuffling again, with the new Aston Martin DBX707 promising to be the most powerful luxury SUV when it arrives in the US later in 2022. Though feedback on the original DBX – Aston Martin’s first entrant into the SUV segment – was hardly “it’s too slow,” the DBX707 will push power to 697 horsepower and trim the 0-60 mph time to just 3.1 seconds.

That’s a huge cut from the 4.3 seconds that the “regular” DBX does the zero to sixty dash in, though then again Aston Martin has managed to squeeze out 155 horsepower more for the DBX707. Torque is up considerably, too, at 663 lb-ft. That’s 147 lb-ft more than the DBX V8 launched with.

To deliver that, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 has been thoroughly upgraded. There are now ball bearing turbocharges, along with a special engine calibration. It’s paired with a 9-speed wet clutch automatic, paving the way for much higher torque loadings that would simply overwhelm a traditional torque converter auto.

In the process, it addresses what had become a minor point of embarrassment: the fact that other super-SUVs arrived to the party with more horses under the hood than the Aston Martin could boast. While, as we discovered in our review, that didn’t have the negative impact you might predict out in the real world, it still stung the British marque’s principles.

While an uptick in power is one thing, Aston Martin says the changes have also made a big difference to how the DBX707 drives. Gear shifts are “noticeably” swifter, for example, with the result being “a dramatic character change” from the standard DBX.

Since slowing is arguably just as important as going fast, the brakes have been revamped too. Carbon ceramic discs – measuring a hefty 16.5-inches at the front and 15.4-inches at the rear – are standard, with 6-piston calipers. Not only are they more potent at shedding speed – including more cooling and high performance brake pads – they also help trim unsprung weight by a not-inconsiderable 89 pounds.

They’re behind 22-inch wheels as standard, in either Sport or Ribbon design. 23-inch versions in textured black or satin black with diamond turned highlights are available. Not only do they look the part, the bigger rims promise benefits in steering response, primary body control, and lap times, Aston claims.

The electronic limited slip rear differential has been updated, with a shorter final drive ratio of 3.27 compared to the DBX V8’s 3.07. In-gear response is improved as a result, the automaker says, without sacrificing cruising efficiency in the upper gears. Again, there’s automatic torque distribution, with the DBX707 able to send up to 100-percent of the available torque to the rear axle.

Perhaps the most intriguing changes, though, come to the suspension. The triple volume air chambers of the DBX V8 are carried over, but see new damper valving and recalibrated dynamic spring volume switching. Combined with changes to the electronic steering system for more feel, and Aston Martin says the DBX707 shows improvements in management of heave, pitch, and body roll. The eARC electronic active roll control system is also updated to suit.

Driving dynamics are adjusted with a new Race Start option in the GT Sport and Sport+ modes. A new lower console design has dedicated drive mode selection switches, bringing them out of the usual sub-menu, along with controls for suspension mode, ESP, manual gear selection mode, and the active exhaust switch. The latter allows the valves in the quartet of tailpipes to be set to open even when you’re not in the shoutiest Sport mode.

If the badging isn’t enough to show people you’ve upgraded to the DBX707, there are exterior and interior changes too. The front grille is larger – and features double vanes and a satin chrome finish – and there’s a new front splitter profile, new air intakes, and new brake cooling ducts. The DRLs are modified, too. Dark satin chrome window surrounds match the louvered hood blades, while the side sill are gloss black and more heavily sculpted.

At the rear, there’s a new – functional – lip spoiler, and a larger twin rear diffuser. The rear bumper is DBX707-specific, too, with integrated quarter panel vents.

Step inside – through doors that are now soft-close – and you’ll find Sport seats as standard, with Comfort versions a no-cost option. Either way you get 16-way electric adjustment together with heating for front and rear passengers. The “Accelerate” trim is standard, with a mixture of leather and Alcantara, with “Inspire Comfort” and “Inspire Sport” optional, and throwing in semi-aniline leather among other tweaks.

Dark chrome switchgear is standard, with bright chrome and carbon fiber optional; piano black veneer is standard, with carbon fiber or bronze metal mesh veneer available. Of course, Aston Martin’s Q division is open to even more unique commissions, should your tastes (and budget) stretch to that.

As for budget, don’t expect the Aston Martin DBX707 to come cheap. While the standard DBX starts at $180,500 (before destination), this flagship version will kick off at $232,000. Deliveries are expected to begin in early Q2 2022.