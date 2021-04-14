Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids DLC hit with last-minute delay

April was set to be a big month for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, as the game was slated to receive its first DLC expansion, Wrath of the Druids, on April 29th. Now, just about two weeks out from that release date, Ubisoft has announced a delay for the expansion. The good news is that Valhalla players won’t have to wait too much longer before they get to play it.

Indeed, Ubisoft has only delayed Wrath of the Druids by two weeks on the nose – instead of its former April 29th release date, the expansion will now be launching on May 13th. As for why the expansion was delayed, Ubisoft only says that it needs the extra time in order to “deliver a more refined experience.”

To deliver a more refined experience, we’re sharing that: ⛰️Wrath of the Druids will now release on May 13

We might actually find out more about the reason behind this delay at some point in the near future, as Ubisoft says that it’s also working on an article that will “provide transparency and share insights on our dev process.” What kind of insights we’ll find in that article are, of course, anyone’s guess at the moment, but it could be worth checking out for those who are interested in what goes into making an Assassin’s Creed game.

Obviously, it isn’t as if delays are all that rare these days, as developers and publishers have been forced to adjust to working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic – something that has likely disrupted workflows and deadlines significantly. Whether or not that’s at play here is unknown, but the short delay makes it seem like Ubisoft only needs a little bit more time to put some finishing touches on the expansion.

Wrath of the Druids will be whisking us off to Ireland, where we’ll be investigating (and likely going toe-to-toe with, given the title) a druidic cult. This is the first of two confirmed DLC expansions for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, with the other being The Siege of Paris – a fairly self-explanatory expansion based on the title alone. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for that article Ubisoft promises in today’s tweet, along with more information about Wrath of the Druids.