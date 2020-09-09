Assassin’s Creed Valhalla release date moved up to meet Xbox Series X launch

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will likely wind up being one of the biggest games of the year, and today, we’re learning that Ubisoft has actually moved up the game’s release date. It isn’t often that we see video game release dates moved up, especially in the age of COVID, but it’s true: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will now be launching a week early and it seems we have Microsoft and the Xbox Series X to thank for that.

Earlier today, Microsoft announced that the Xbox Series X will be launching alongside the Xbox Series S on November 10th. Previously, Ubisoft had announced a November 17th release date for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but following Microsoft’s announcement today, that release date has been moved up to November 10th as well.

That means Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now officially a launch title for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but there’s good news for Assassin’s Creed fans on other platforms as well, as that new November 10th release date doesn’t only apply to the Xbox Series X/S versions of the game. In its announcement today, Ubisoft also confirmed that Valhalla will be arriving on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia, PC, and UPlay+ on the same day. Keep in mind that on PC, the game will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store.

Those playing on Xbox Series X can expect 60 fps gameplay at 4K resolution, according to Ubisoft. We’ll also see upgraded textures and clutter density over the current-gen version of the game, with support for Direct Storage to cut down on load times.

All that’s left is for us to get a PlayStation 5 release date, because Ubisoft says Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be launching on that platform the day it releases too. Given that Microsoft has now put the ball in Sony’s court with regards to release date announcements, we’re guessing that we’ll have the confirmation we’re looking for at some point in the near future.