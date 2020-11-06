Assassin’s Creed Valhalla deep dive shows off Xbox Series X gameplay

Perhaps the biggest next-generation game that’s launching on both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Ubisoft has been building anticipation for this game for the better part of 2020, and it’ll be launching alongside both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 next week. While we’ve already seen some gameplay from the game, today we’re being treated to an extended look at the game running on an Xbox Series X.

This new trailer is similar to the deep dive we saw a few weeks ago, with the major difference being that everything we see in this trailer is running on an Xbox Series X. Ubisoft’s Julien Laferriere, who serves as a producer on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, first explains the settlement, which folks who have been following the game should already be familiar with. This is essentially your base of operations, as it evolves as you play through the game with unlockable and upgradable buildings.

In fact, Laferriere explains that the settlement is the place where you will begin and end every quest, so it’s a pretty critical location. After talking about the settlement, Laferriere dives into another important aspect of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: River Raids, which will allow you to find loot and materials that will allow you to upgrade your settlement further.

Then we have combat, which is always a cornerstone of an Assassin’s Creed game. If you’re looking for rolling heads or other forms of brutality, this is the segment for you, it seems. We also get a look at one of the game’s boss fights, which seems suitably epic as well. In the rest of the deep dive, Laferriere also touches on the game’s exploration and stealth systems, so we get a pretty good overview of Valhalla in this trailer.

With the delay of Halo Infinite, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla could well be one of the biggest – if not the biggest – launch titles for the Xbox Series X. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches for Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One on November 10th and heads to PlayStation 5 on November 12th.