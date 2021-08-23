Assassin’s Creed Odyssey gets a feature PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers have been waiting for

It’s been a while since we last talked about Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, but today, the game is working its way back into the public eye. Ubisoft has revealed that it will be shipping out a new update for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey that will add an important feature for those playing on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Unfortunately, the update Ubisoft is providing stops short of being a true-to-form next-gen upgrade.

That’s because the update headed to Asssassin’s Creed Odyssey adds support for 60fps gameplay for those playing on a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S through backward compatibility. Unfortunately, that’s all Ubisoft announced in a tweet today, so it sounds like we shouldn’t expect things like souped-up graphics or increased resolution options.

Missing Ancient Greece? A new title update for Assassin's Creed Odyssey will be deployed on August 24, adding 60FPS support when running the game on Xbox Series X|S & PlayStation 5 through backwards compatibility! #AssassinsCreed — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) August 23, 2021

The increased frame rate support will be part of Odyssey title update 1.6.0. The update is shipping out tomorrow, August 24th, at 2 AM EDT here in the United States, and indeed, the only thing listed in the patch notes is that new 60fps functionality.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey probably isn’t going to get much more current-gen support than this for the simple reason that Ubisoft’s focus is elsewhere these days. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is still getting new content and was one of the first PS5/Xbox Series X games out of the gate, so while it would be nice to get a full next-gen upgrade for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, it doesn’t seem likely as Ubisoft continues to focus Valhalla and beyond.

In any case, if you’re here in the US, look for this update to drop either late tonight or early tomorrow morning. The update weighs in at 370MB on Xbox and 470MB on PlayStation, so it should be a quick and breezy download regardless of your platform.