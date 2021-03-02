Arlo Essential Indoor Camera now available for pre-order

There are a growing number of cameras connected to the Internet in our homes these days. There are, of course, the cameras on smartphones, tablets, and laptops that we use to communicate but there are also the dedicated cameras that are meant to protect our homes. These smart security cameras all come with promises of safeguarding our privacy as well but some find it hard to trust promises they can’t see. That why at CES 2021, Arlo introduced its Essential Indoor Camera that, in addition to some upgrades, also introduces a real and physical privacy shield for peace of mind.

Some people are advised to put tape on their laptop cameras when not in use to prevent unauthorized spying, whether by the manufacturer or by some hacker. Other laptop makers have taken it upon themselves to actually make their cameras hide somewhere when not in use. Given the nature of security cameras, such methods might not be practical or sensible but Arlo’s Automated Privacy Shield promises to give users the level of control they need for that.

The Arlo Essential Indoor Camera has a cover that slides in and out, depending on the mode the camera is in. The shield’s color contrasts with that of the camera itself so that it’s easy to tell from a glance whether it’s up or not. When the Essential Indoor Camera is not armed, the shield covers the camera, and both recording and motion and audio detection are disabled. Users can either manually arm the cameras through the app or do it automatically when starting a live stream.

In addition to the privacy shield, the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera is equipped with a 1080p camera that also supports black and white night vision. Two-way audio turns the camera into a communication device while a built-in siren adds an additional weapon against intruders. In terms of design, the camera comes with a swivel mount that gives owners the freedom to put it on top of surfaces or hang it on a wall.

The Arlo Essential Indoor Camera is now available for pre-order for $99.99 through Arlo itself, Amazon, BestBuy, and other retailers. Each purchase comes with a complimentary three-month Arlo Smart trial that gives access to 30-day rolling cloud storage and e911 emergency services support.