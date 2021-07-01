ARK: Survival Evolved just jumped the shark with inflatable T-Rex costumes

There’s an ARK update in the mix called ARK Summer Bash, and it’s about to get weird. This update features inflatable T-Rex costumes, super soakers, and a bunch of other fun and strange bits and pieces. This is the 3rd annual ARK Summer Bash event in ARK: Survival Evolved, and it’s started this week. This event will last until July 14th – at which point everyone who did not participate will regret missing said event for the rest of their lives, forever.

Ready to roll in ARK right now are a collection of Summer Bash Items for the year 2021. Users will find 3 Hawaiian Shirt patterns, as well as 3 new Swimsuit patterns. There’s a new “retro sunglasses” skin. Users will find a new Angler Hat skin and a Floppy Straw Summer Hat skin.

There’s a weird new Chibi pets Maewing, Voidwyrm, and a creature we assumed would be relegated to Spongebob, but appears here in a completely unrelated form: Spacedolphin. There’ll be a new “Deal With It” Dodo and a Straw Hat Otter, too.

There’s a pair of new emotes available during this event: Flip In Place and Hula Dance. You’ll be able to use all of this stuff anywhere you’re able to purchase it, and there’ll be extra bonuses on four servers: Official, Small Tribe, ARKPocalypse, and Conquest. This is also part of the ARK Evolution event that’ll be live on all platforms from now until June 21, with 2x Breeding, Taming, Harvesting, and XP perks in full effect.

Easily the best part of the entire release this week is the inflatable T-Rex costume. This costume will change the way you play the game. If you’d like to take a peek at this update, make sure your server is set with -activeevent=Summer – and go for it!