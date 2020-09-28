Apple Watch 3 watchOS 7 update causing random reboots

iOS updates in the past years haven’t exactly been smooth sailing. In contrast to the earlier days of Apple’s mobile platform, updates have been riddled by bugs right from day one, some of them more serious than others. It seems that even Apple Watches are no longer immune to this predicament as owners of the Apple Watch Series 3 have been complaining of random reboots ever since they upgraded to watchOS 7.

Launched last week, watchOS 7 is without a doubt one of the best versions of Apple’s wearable OS yet. It brought a ton of new features, from sleep tracking to new watch faces. It even supports the Apple Watch Series 3 from 2017, something few smartwatch makers could promise, much less deliver to their customers.

Unfortunately for these Apple Watch 3 owners, watchOS 7 could very well be the worst release ever. A good number of owners have reported various problems they’ve encountered since upgrading and the most egregious are the random reboots all throughout the day.

There have also been complaints about general sluggish performance and a wide variety of issues. Those include disconnecting from a paired iPhone, failing to load watch faces, and more. Adding insult to injury is the fact that users can’t even downgrade to watchOS 6 to ease their woes.

There have been theories that the Apple Watch Series 3 hardware might already be too old and too weak to support the advanced watchOS 7 features. Unfortunately, Apple has been rather silent about the matter so it remains a theory. A watchOS 7.0.1 was rolled out this week but it reportedly didn’t fix any of those bugs.