Apple urges WatchOS update after “actively exploited” flaw

Apple has released watchOS version 7.6.1, an update the company says is important as it addresses a potential security problem. The update is available for the Apple Watch 3 and later models, with the patch arriving only days after the big 7.6 update was released to the public. Users should update their watches as soon as possible.

According to Apple, the update addresses “a memory corruption issue” by introducing “improved memory handling.” The problem, the watchOS update notes, could potentially allow an app to “execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.”

The patch notes go on to explain, “Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

Overall, this is a minor update for watchOS 7, which first hit Apple Watch devices back in September. If you own a supported Apple Watch model, you can update it by launching the Apple Watch app on iOS and heading into the Software Update menu. You’ll need to charge your watch’s battery before the update will start.

A few days ago, Apple released the macOS Big Sur 11.5.1 update for Mac computers that addresses the same IOMobileFrameBuffer issue. If you own a Mac that runs Big Sur, be sure to intall this update, as well, to help ensure your device’s security.