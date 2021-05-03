Apple TV+ scores science fiction movie Finch starring Tom Hanks

Apple TV+ will soon be home to Amblin Entertainment movie Finch starring Tom Hanks. The company beat out competitors at what was called a ‘very competitive’ auction for the rights to the movie, which was previously known by the title Bios. The movie will revolve around a robotics engineer who is among few survivors on Earth following a major solar event.

The news comes from Deadline, which reports that Apple plans to release the movie on its streaming service later this year and that it may get time in some theaters to qualify it for potential awards. Finch comes from Amblin Entertainment and, under the original plan, was set for release by Universal.

Tom Hanks will star as a robotics engineer named Finch who, with a small percentage of the population, managed to survive a major solar event. The world is now a wasteland and Finch finds companionship in Goodyear, his dog. After a decade of living in an underground bunker, Finch has created a robot who will take care of his dog once the engineer is no longer able to.

Viewers will see the trio set out on a journey westward across the US, with Finch showing his robot ‘the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive.’ The movie was written by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell, while Miguel Sapochnik served as director.

This will be the second Tom Hanks movie to release on Apple TV+, the $4.99/month service. Finch will follow Greyhound, a World War II action movie starring Hanks as Captain Ernest Krause on a dangerous mission to deliver supplies and soldiers to the Allies. The movie was a massive success for Apple.