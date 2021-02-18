Apple TV+ released for Google TV at last, more devices soon

If you’re using a device with Google TV, today’s the first day you’ll be able to use Apple TV+, officially. You might’ve been able to side-load the app before, if you had the extreme urge, but now it’s out for real. Chances are you’re using a Chromecast with Google TV device, and on this device you have a slightly smaller selection of apps available to you than you would with Android TV – but that’s changing fairly quickly.

Users will find the Apple TV app available in the Google Chromecast with Google TV device starting this week. To find said app, head to the Apps tab or the apps row in the “For you” tab with your controller. To access Apple TV+ content, you’ll need an Apple TV+ subscription.

Once your Google TV device has the Apple TV app ready to roll, you’ll be able to ask the Chromecast to open said app or programs within said app. In the United States, these features will launch immediately, along with Apple Originals in your personalized recommendations and search results. These features will “roll out globally in the coming months.”

If you’re working with a Google TV device from Sony or TCL, you’ll see availability for Apple TV+ in the near future, too. The Apple TV app will be available for more Android TV-powered devices also, as Google says, “in the coming months.”

UPDATE: Per Jonathan Zepp, Director of Media & Entertainment, Android and Google Play, the Apple TV app should be available starting today. This is for the Google Chromecast with Google TV only, with additional devices coming in the next few months. Take a peek at the timeline below for additional updates to Google TV, apps, and the expansion to new devices.