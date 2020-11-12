Apple TV PlayStation app now available ahead of PS5 launch

It’s a big week for gaming, particularly for those on the console side of the fence. The Xbox Series X just launched and the PlayStation 5 will soon be shipping to gamers, at least in some countries. When they do, however, new owners will immediately be able to get access to Apple’s video app thanks to the promised Apple TV app that is now available from the PlayStation Store. Even better, those with a PS4 won’t even have to wait since they can grab the app now as well.

This isn’t exactly a big surprise since Sony did make the official announcement last month. That said, some might have expected to launch on the same day or even later as the PS5’s official availability. It may be just a few hours early, but it does give some PlayStation gamers an idea of what will be waiting for them.

Self-professed Apple TV aficionado Sigmund Judge, who reported the app’s availability, makes a big fuss over the implications of this release. The PS4 alone sold hundreds of millions of units during its lifetime and the PS5 is projected to sell a little less than 10 million in the first six months alone. This practically means Apple TV just got over a hundred million new potential users instantly.

The Apple TV app is now available to download globally on the PlayStation Network through Sony Playstation 4 ahead of today’s #PlayStation5 launch in 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 🇯🇵 🇦🇺 🇳🇿 🇰🇷 🇸🇬 pic.twitter.com/orIx0Qa9fG — Sigmund Judge (@sigjudge) November 12, 2020

The Apple TV app, which already gives access to a wide variety of content, is only part of the story. The app also provides access to Apple TV+, the company’s streaming platform for original content. That does require a $5 monthly fee but having the Apple TV app this widely available at least takes the friction out of getting started.

The PS4 and PS5 aren’t special in that regard, however, as the Apple TV app just recently launched on the Xbox consoles as well. Along with smart TVs from Samsung, Sony, and LG, as well as a variety of dongles and set-top boxes, the Apple TV app is actually close to becoming universally available on almost all platforms and popular entertainment devices.