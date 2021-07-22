Apple TV+ is giving PS5 owners six free months: Here’s how to claim it

The PlayStation 5 is still a pretty difficult console to find, but if you’ve managed to get your hands on one, there’s a new promotion you can claim beginning today. Sony and Apple have teamed up to offer PlayStation 5 owners a six-month trial to Apple TV+, which is a pretty good deal for those who may be on the fence about signing up for Apple’s subscription TV service.

Claiming the promotion is fairly straightforward, but it requires that you do everything on your PS5 console. To sign up, you’ll first need a PlayStation Network account, which most PS5 owners should have already. You’ll need to find the Apple TV app on the PlayStation Store, which can be done by either searching for it or looking in the “All Apps” menu on the Media home page.

Download the Apple TV app, boot it up, and follow the instructions. At a certain point, you’ll be prompted to sign in with an Apple ID, though you can also create a new Apple ID if you don’t already have one. Once that’s done, the six-month promo will be live on your account and you can start watching.

In an FAQ on the announcement page for this promo, we learn that all PlayStation 5 consoles are eligible, but unfortunately, it seems that PS4 owners will have to sit this one out. The good news is that this trial is claimable until July 22nd, 2022, so if you haven’t managed to get a PlayStation 5 yet, you’ll still be able to sign up for this Apple TV+ trial as long as you obtain a console within the next year.

Also important to note is that once the six months are up, you’ll continue to be charged $4.99 per month for Apple TV+ until you cancel it. So, if you’re going to sign up but don’t plan on continuing your subscription past the first six months, you’ll want to keep your trial end date in mind and cancel before that rolls around.