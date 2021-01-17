Apple temporarily closes more US stores over COVID-19 situation

After their regular shopping hours ended on Friday, Apple temporarily closed more than 20 of its retail stores in multiple US states over spikes in the number of COVID-19 cases. The details recently appeared on Apple’s website, where the company also provides a tool to let customers see the current status of their local retail store.

The new Apple Store closures occurred in North Carolina, Texas, and Georgia, all of which have reported a growing number of COVID-19 cases. Around a dozen of the closed stores are in additional Texas locations, namely Austin, Houston, and San Antonio; these closures follow similar actions taken in the Dallas/Fort-Worth region.

According to Bloomberg, which first reported the news, Apple is also closing all five of its North Carolina retail stores, as well as five stores in Georgia. Apple notes that its decision to temporarily close some of its stores is a step taken ‘with an abundance of caution’ in light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

Though the stores were closed as of yesterday, Apple noted that customers who have products in to be repaired will still be able to pick them up when they’re finished.

This isn’t the first time Apple has temporarily closed stores in the US or abroad over the pandemic; the company recently closed stores in California, plus it has locations temporarily closed in Arizona, South Carolina, Utah, Tennessee, and abroad in London.