Apple Silicon Mac roadmap leaks – What’s coming first

As expected, Apple will hold an online event later this month called “One more thing.” Consumers will be introduced to Apple’s first Macs sporting its own silicon, fueling speculation about which models will be first in the pipeline and what kind of other changes — if any — can be expected. A new leak claims that production on three models in particular has been increased ahead of the event.

The report comes from Bloomberg, which claims on behalf of unnamed sources that Apple and its international suppliers have boosted production on three MacBook models that sport Apple’s own processors, including a 13-inch MacBook Air and two MacBook Pros, one with a 13-inch display and another with a 16-inch display.

The sources go on to claim that Apple hasn’t made any ‘significant’ changes to these MacBook models, with the exception of adding its own processors, of course. The introduction of these new models will kickstart Apple’s move away from chipmaker Intel, which has worked with the Cupertino company since 2005.

Macs sporting Apple’s processors are expected to offer some benefits over their Intel counterparts, including better power efficiency. The processors are based on Apple’s A14 hardware used in the newest iPad Air and iPhones.

Ultimately, though, this transitional process won’t be a fast one, with Apple previously stating that it expects the switch to its processors to happen over the next couple of years. The company’s desktop computers will eventually be upgraded to Apple’s silicon, as well, with sources claiming that Apple is currently working on a new iMac and Mac Pro.