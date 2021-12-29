Apple reveals special Year of the Tiger gear, but you probably can’t get it

Apple has revealed new “Year of the Tiger” versions of some of its most popular gadgets, including the Beats Studio Buds and AirTags. The new offerings will be made available to purchase in Japan and China, with the exact products appearing to vary slightly depending on which market you’re in. According to Apple, these items are designed as a tribute to the Lunar New Year.

Image: Apple

Apple has launched a page on its Japanese website for its new year promotions, including the promise of a gift card with the equivalent of up to $210 with eligible product purchases made on January 2 and 3 (in Japan, of course). One can, for example, get a 6,000 JPY Apple Gift Card with the purchase of select iPhone 12 models.

Of particular note is the special “Year of the Tiger” version of the AirTags tracker, one that features an illustration of a winking cartoon tiger. This item isn’t for sale; rather, Apple will give a unit away with eligible iPhone purchases during the New Year’s promotion. Only 20,000 units were produced and they’re offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

In China, meanwhile, Apple will start selling the special edition version of the Beats Studio Buds true wireless earbuds on January first. The model features earpieces and the charging case in a bright crimson red color, as well as tiger stripes composed of what appears to be a very fine gold-colored glitter.

The new style option joins the standard red-colored variant, as well as the black and silver versions. The company clarified in a tweet on the Beats by Dre Twitter account that this is a special edition design made specifically as a Year of the Tiger tribute; they’re priced at the equivalent of around $179 USD.

Sadly, this special edition AirTags tracker and the Year of the Tiger Beats earbuds aren’t available in most markets, so you’ll need to be China or Japan to grab the units — and even then, the AirTags are only available if you buy an iPhone before the inventory runs out. It’s likely that at least some of these tiger-themed trackers will make their way to eBay at some point, though, so keep an eye out if you’re desperate to add one to your collection.