Apple Music lands on PlayStation 5 with an odd feature

If you’re an Apple Music subscriber who happens to own a PlayStation 5, then here’s a bit of good news: Apple Music is available on the PlayStation 5 as of today. While the app functions mostly as you’d expect a music streaming app on a console to function, it seems the Apple Music app on the PS5 has some interesting functionality to it.

As Sony explains on the PlayStation Blog, Apple Music can be used both independently and to play music in the background while you’re playing a game. That’s par for the course for music streaming apps on console. For instance, Spotify, an app that has been available on PlayStation 5 for some time already, offers that same functionality. However, where things get interesting is in Apple Music’s recommendations.

To play music in a game, either open the Apple Music app before you start playing or, if you’re in the middle of playing, hit the PS button on your controller and then navigate to the Music Function card in the Control Center. When you’re there, Sony says you’ll be able to see recommendations that match the game you’re currently playing. What that specifically means is a little ambiguous, but music recommendations based on the game that’s currently being played certainly make for an intriguing feature.

Subscribers will also have access to their own playlists, Apple’s curated playlists, and Apple Music Radio. In addition, PS5 users can use Apple Music to play music videos on their consoles and even continue playing those music videos in the background to resume playing games.

All in all, it sounds like Apple Music might be the music app to use on PlayStation 5. If you’re an Apple Music subscriber, you can find the app on the PlayStation Store beginning today, though as with most apps, you’ll need to link your Apple Music account to your console by following the on-screen instructions the first time you boot up the app.