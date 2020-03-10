Apple may have postponed an iPhone SE2 event over coronavirus

Apple canceled an event it had originally planned to hold in late March, a new report claims. This event would reportedly have involved the unveiling of two different unspecified products, one of which may have been the anticipated iPhone SE2. Rumors about this alleged event first appeared in February, but it was never actually announced by the company.

The information comes from sources that spoke with Cult of Mac, which claims that Apple canceled the event partly over concerns about the coronavirus and partly because of delays it has reportedly experienced involving the production of two of the products it was going to announce.

The event would reportedly have taken place at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, but Santa Clara County — where it is located — recently banned gatherings that involve 1,000 or more people until April 1. Apple was reportedly concerned about having such a large group gather amid the current outbreaks; this was allegedly a ‘major factor’ in its decision to cancel the event.

The delays in production for these two products were also a contributing factor, the sources claim, pointing out that Apple wouldn’t be able to sell the devices soon after the event if it took place this month. Based on the report, it doesn’t sound like Apple currently has a new date in mind and that it’ll take some time to figure out when it can hold the event.

Apple is expected to unveil the successor to the iPhone SE at some point in the near future — a model that some call the iPhone SE 2 and that others call the iPhone 9. Some had also expected Apple to announce new headphones and earbuds, accessories like a wireless charging mat, and new MacBook and iPad products.