Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max might be the next MacBook Pro chips

It’s less than a day before Apple’s next big event, but there seems to still be some time for a small little change to expectations. Of course, something as minor as a marketing name change won’t really affect how the next batch of MacBook Pros will perform, but it could either clarify or confuse consumers about which model to get. Debuting with new Macs is Apple’s next-gen Silicon, which might not be called the Apple M1X after all.

As far as technical specs are concerned, what was earlier believed to be the Apple M1X will be a notable upgrade from the company’s first and very successful attempt at a desktop-class processor of its own. In addition to the upgrade from 8 to 10 CPU cores, the GPU is also expected to come in 16 and 32-core configurations. That’s two and four times the graphics power that the Apple M1 had, which was already pretty impressive.

Usually, Apple slaps an “X” to a chip from the same architecture that represented an incremental upgrade only. At least that’s the case for the Apple A processors inside its iPhones and iPads. That said, the last time it did that was with the Apple A12, which had A12X and A12Z variants.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, there are signs pointing to the possibility that the next M1 chips will be called the M1 Pro and M1 Max. This could perhaps refer to the different GPU configurations between the same “M1X” processors. Gurman, however, warns that Apple might still end up using the M1X as its official marketing name for its 2021 M-series silicon.

The new MacBook Pros, which are expected to come in 14-inch and 16-inch models, will most likely be the center of attraction at Apple’s “Unleashed” event. In addition to a new design, the laptops are expected to see the return of HDMI slots and MagSafe charging while also bidding goodbye to the controversial Touch Bar. Apple’s event takes place on October 18th at 10 a.m. PT.