Apple confirms some iPhone 12 and 12 Pro smartphones have sound issues

Apple has confirmed a sound problem that some owners of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro may have encountered. Some of those iPhone models could have sound issues due to a component that could potentially fail on the receiver module. Affected devices were built between October 2020 and April 2021.

Apple says anyone with an iPhone12 or iPhone 12 Pro that doesn’t produce sound from the receiver when they make a call may be eligible for service. Owners of defective devices will receive service at no cost from Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider. Apple is clear that iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max models are part of the recall.

Apple says the iPhone will be examined before service to verify it is eligible for the repair program. As always, any damage to the device when it is sent in for the free repair that has to be repaired to fix the sound issue may have a cost associated with it. Apple specifically calls out cracked screens as likely needing to be replaced before the sound issue could be remedied.

The repair program is available globally and does not extend warranty coverage for the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro models. However, the program will cover the iPhone models for the first two years after the retail sale of the unit. Apple has offered no insight into what exactly caused the component to fail.

