Apple closes some stores again as COVID-19 spikes

As some cities and states begin easing pandemic restrictions, we are unsurprisingly seeing spikes of COVID-19 cases in several states. Apple seems to be taking these spikes seriously, as it has announced that it will be closing down a total of 11 stores across four states. There’s no word on when these stores might open, and in fact, that almost certainly depends on what happens with coronavirus cases in these locations.

Apple is shutting down stores in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Arizona. Arizona is home to the most stores that are being shuttered, with a grand total of six. North Carolina and Florida have two stores each that are being closed, while only a single store is closing in South Carolina. Here are all of the stores that are being shut down:

Florida

• Waterside Shops

• Coconut Point

North Carolina

• Southpark

• Northlake Mall

South Carolina

• Haywood Mall

Arizona

• Chandler Fashion Center

• Scottsdale Fashion Square

• Arrowhead

• SanTan Village

• Scottsdale Quarter

• La Encantada

“Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas,” Apple said in a statement today. “We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”

Of course, it’s entirely possible – likely, even, some may argue – that this list will only grow as time goes on. With states reopening, coronavirus cases will presumably keep growing, which may prompt Apple to shut down even more stores. We’ll see what happens from here, and we’ll let you know when Apple makes any further announcements regarding these retail stores.