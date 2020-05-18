Apple blasts Barr over iPhone lock “false claims” in Pensacola shooter case

Apple has pushed back after criticisms from the US attorney-general, William Barr, over how it handled locked iPhones in the Pensacola shooter case. Barr revealed today that the FBI had accessed the two iPhones from the shooter – who killed three Americans at the Naval Air Station in December 2019 – and accused Apple of double-standards in how it handled security requests.

The FBI had requested Apple’s assistance in unlocking the two smartphones back in January, with Barr suggesting that the Cupertino firm “has not given any substantive assistance” in the case. Damaged before the FBI took possession, the two iPhones were repaired but were secured by passwords.

Apple countered that portrayal, pointing out that it had complied with legal requests by supplying iCloud backups, accent information, and other data. However it argued that it could not unlock the iPhones themselves without having the passcode first. The gunman in the Pensacola case, Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, was killed at the scene by sheriff deputies.

Now, Barr says that the FBI has gained access to the iPhones without Apple’s help. He also slammed Apple for double-standards around how it deals with user data, suggesting that it had opened data centers in Russia and China so that it would be in compliance with “bulk surveillance by those governments,” and “facilitating censorship and oppression” through removing apps that were being used by pro-democracy protestors.

“Thanks to the great work of the FBI – and no thanks to Apple – we were able to unlock Alshamrani’s phones,” Barr said today.

“If technology companies like Apple are willing to oblige the demands of authoritarian regimes,” Barr continued, “they certainly have no excuse for failing to co-operate with rule-of-law nations that respect civil liberties and privacy rights, and have judicial safeguards.” The attorney-general went on to suggest that legislation to force tech firms like Apple to bypass encryption upon government demands was needed.

“The trove of information found on these phones has proven to be invaluable to this ongoing investigation and critical to the security of the American people. However, if not for our FBI’s ingenuity, some luck, and hours upon hours of time and resources, this information would have remained undiscovered. The bottom line: our national security cannot remain in the hands of big corporations who put dollars over lawful access and public safety. The time has come for a legislative solution” William Barr, attorney-general, US Department of Justice

It’s not the first time the Department of Justice has argued for greater legal strengths when it comes to accessing encrypted data. Back in 2018, reports suggested the FBI and DoJ had been exploring ways to push through more permissive legislation that would broaden its powers to compel companies like Apple and Google to unlock phones.

Unsurprisingly, Apple has pushed back at Barr’s characterizations. In a statement from the company today – repeated in full below – it alleged that the attorney-general’s complaints were “false” and made in the interest of forcing through weakened security.

“The false claims made about our company are an excuse to weaken encryption and other security measures that protect millions of users and our national security,” Apple suggests. “It is because we take our responsibility to national security so seriously that we do not believe in the creation of a backdoor — one which will make every device vulnerable to bad actors who threaten our national security and the data security of our customers.”

As for the idea of a legally-required backdoor why would bypass passcode security in cases like this on, Apple is scornful. “There is no such thing as a backdoor just for the good guys,” the company points out, “and the American people do not have to choose between weakening encryption and effective investigations.”

Barr and the Department of Justice are yet to respond to Apple’s comments.