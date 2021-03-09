Apple and Common Sense Media make it easier to find podcasts for kids

Apple has teamed up with Common Sense Media to launch new podcast collections for kids, making it easier for parents to find age-appropriate audio programs for children of various ages to enjoy. The collections are live now with podcast groups targeting kids ages 2 to 5, 6 to 9, and 10 or older; the shows are also sorted by interests and themes.

The new podcast collections can be found on Apple Podcasts; they include kid-friendly audio shows from creators like American Public Media, WNYC Studios, Gen-Z Media, Nickelodeon, and more. In addition to sorting by age group, users can also check out collections like ‘I’m in the mood for…’ and ‘Go On An Adventure.’

Examples of podcasts currently included as part of the ‘Common Sense Media Picks’ collections include ‘Chompers’ and ‘Story Pirates’ from Gimlet, ‘Listen Out Loud with The Loud House’ by Nickelodeon, ‘Mic Drop from CBC Podcasts,’ ‘The Notorious RGB’ by Ear Snacks, ‘The Physics of Basketball’ by Tumble Science, and much more.

Apple notes that its kids’ podcasts collections will be updated every month, so parents can return to find new content for their kids on a regular basis. The updates will likewise add content for timely events and other notable moments, such as collections of content related to back-to-school topics and similar.

The launch of kid-friendly collections isn’t surprising. Podcasts have exploded in popularity, marking the rise of many production companies that have since been acquired for substantial sums by audio streaming services. Though the podcast industry targeted at adults is quite crowded, podcasts that target young listeners is still a growing market.