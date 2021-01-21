Apex Legends Season 8 launch trailer definitely brings the explosions

Apex Legends Season 8 is nearly upon us, but as it usually does, Respawn Entertainment is revealing new information about it in a piecemeal fashion. The new Legend being added in Season 8 – Fuse – was revealed previously, and today he takes center stage in Season 8’s launch trailer. We’ve still got a couple of weeks left before Season 8 officially kicks off, but this launch trailer may satiate fans at least a little bit while we wait.

In the launch trailer, Fuse is seen hosting a huge event in Kings Canyon, with more than just the other Legends attending. Maggie, Fuse’s rival, hijacks his ship and begins firing on the crowd, and when Fuse manages to shut down the assault, Maggie then blows up the explosives that have been rigged in the mountain itself. The introduction of Fuse suggested that we’d see plenty of explosions in Season 8, and that’s just what we got here.

We’re left waiting for an introduction to Fuse’s abilities, but that will be coming around the bend soon enough – we’ll likely see a more in-depth video about Fuse and his kit launch in the days leading up to Season 8. The new Apex Legends season will be kicking off on February 2nd, so we’ve got just a little under two weeks left to wait before it launches.

While most of the changes and new features shipping along with Season 8 will be detailed when it releases, Respawn has already revealed a few things. In addition to Fuse, we also know that the new season will add the 30-30 Repeater to the game, which is a lever-action rifle that can do some damage with “hard-hitting rounds.” As always, there will be a new ranked season to participate in, as well as a new battle pass to purchase and level up.

As this trailer suggests, Fuse’s party-gone-wrong has also had an impact on Kings Canyon, but we’re not sure just how it will be changing. That, Respawn says, will be revealed at a later date, so we’ll keep an eye out for more details.