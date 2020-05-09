Apex Legends Season 5 will feature ‘Broken Ghost’ as first Quest

The arrival of Apex Legends Season 5 will also bring a new game expansion called Quests, the first of which has been detailed. Called ‘The Broken Ghost,’ this Quest will revolve around the new character Loba, a thief who was properly introduced earlier this month. Players will be tasked with finding nine pieces of an artifact and more, including daily challenges.

‘The Broken Ghost’ will be the first Season Quest in Apex Legends, according to EA, which detailed the new game feature on its website this week. As part of this Quest, players will need to find nine pieces of some ‘priceless relic,’ one that is being sought by character Loba Andrade.

To participate, players will first need to collect Treasure Packs from Ranked, Duos, and Trios game matches. Players will be able to get a maximum of one per day, offering them rewards and new Hunts for the relic fragments. These daily Treasure Packs will be joined by weekly Hunts for the pieces themselves.

Each successful Hunt will give the players rewards and unlock additional parts of the overall ‘The Broken Ghost’ story, revealing what the artifact is and why it is so important. Players who manage to find all nine relic pieces are promised rewards, plus there’s a tease about uncovering ‘a secret that the Outlands might not be ready for.’

There’s an obvious appeal to Quests — it gives players a new reason to get on daily and weekly to play, helping keep the battle royale title feeling fresh with both expanded gameplay and an expanding story. Players can expect a total of 45 Treasure Packs this game season with one up for collective daily.