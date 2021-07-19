Apex Legends new hero Seer revealed before Emergence

The next season of Apex Legends is upon us, and with its release comes a new legendary character with a pair of bright, shiny eyeballs. “A woman will rise bearing the mark of the moth,” says the story. “Her firstborn will be a cursed child.” It is according to the legend passed to us by the creators of the game and the lore that “everything he touches will be changed…” and that “this cannot be unseen.”

This video introduction to the new legend is outlined as such: “A bad omen cast a shadow over Obi’s birth: will his light survive and emerge from the darkness?” He has energy in his eyes, energy in his chest – and he has a fantastic hat. It’s a hat that we sincerely hope will live up to similar hats that’ve come before it.

The way this character wears his hat is a bit like Kung Lao from Mortal Kombat, and a bit like Cade Bane from Star Wars: Clone Wars. He’s a mysterious dude, of that we can be sure.

Seer works with microdrones and “an artist’s eye” which will allow him advanced abilities. Per the Apex Legends Emergence page, “Seer spots opportunities that other Legends might miss, and seizes them in the most beautiful way he can.”

The creators of this game also reminded us all that the Apex Legends: Emergence launch trailer reveal will take place on July 22, 2021. That’ll be the way of the future in this game, top to bottom.

Apex Legends can be played for free on a wide variety of platforms. You’ll find this game on Nintendo Switch, PC via Origin and Steam, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. The video above was directed by Robert Valley, produced by Electronic Arts and Passion Pictures. Sound Design and Mix was handled by Source Sound Inc, and everything else was done by Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment.