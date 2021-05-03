Apex Legends Legacy battle pass trailer sets the stage for new season

We’re quickly closing in on the launch of Apex Legends‘ new Legacy season, and throughout the past few weeks, Respawn Entertainment has been trickle releasing new information about it. First came the reveal of Valkyrie, then we learned about the new Arenas mode, which is a permanent 3v3 game mode launching alongside the new season. Now, Respawn is wrapping up its reveals with a trailer that details the Legacy battle pass.

As always, the new battle pass will feature a new selection of cosmetic items to unlock as you progress through it. These cosmetics include items like gun charms, loading screens, music packs, banners, and skins for both characters and guns. As always, there are 100 tiers to work your way through during the season.

Some of the highlights on display in this new trailer specifically include the Crafty Kitsune Rampart skin, which is unlocked at level 25, and the Legendary Demon’s Whisper Wraith skin, which is unlocked at level 50. At level 100, you’ll get the Legendary Reacting Bound in Bone Devotion skin, and it seems there’s a variant of that skin available at the 110th tier of the battle pass for those who are looking to really dive into the grind.

You can see each of the reward tiers over on the Legacy battle pass page on the Apex Legends website. Keep in mind that Respawn closed out last week by revealing the patch notes for the Legacy update, and you can find those published to the Apex Legends website as well.

With this battle pass reveal, Respawn has announced pretty much everything there is to reveal about the Legacy season. Legacy will be kicking off tomorrow, May 4th, so it won’t be too much longer before Apex Legends players are able to dive into the new ranked season and the new Arenas mode.